Adopt a Pet | Rain

Her name is Rain and she is a sleek, all black, 4-month-old house panther. She is stealthy as she moves about her foster home, trying to avoid too much attention, but busy as a bee. Rain quickly made friends with the adult cats and she follows their every move. They zig and she zags, eager to keep up and not wanting to be left out. Rain enjoys birdwatching in the various window beds, she goes to town on the cardboard scratchers, and she plays with all the toys! The reason all these photos are taken at a distance is that she’s a true cat’s cat. Rain tolerates being handled by people and there’s not a mean bone in her body, but she is not a cuddly girl. She comes for treats and bats at a wand toy, but she much prefers the company of other kitties. We think she would even prefer the slobbery dog over her foster mom. It’s OK — we get it. Rain survived the dangerous (and often deadly) panleukopenia virus and then the ringworm fungus too! She and her brothers were super tolerant of their loooong quarantine in a large 3-tiered kennel. She took her medicine every day like a champ and we have been itching to give her this freedom to stretch her legs and have fun exploring her foster home. It’s putting a huge smile on our faces to watch her do her thing. Her brothers Splash and Ripple are both much more interested in humans, but Rain seems to need some time and space. She would be a fun playmate for a nice older kitty. Now that she is healthy, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, Rain is looking for a special kind of adopter who will love her for who she is and be patient as she settles in.P.S. She earned her name because she likes to splish-splash in the water bowl and was very good at making it rain. Apply at winecountryanimallovers.comWATCH NOW: NAPA COMMUNITY ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM OVERVIEW