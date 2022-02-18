Adopt a Pet | Red and Frankie

Shy kitties Red and Frankie are almost 9 and 1/2 months old. We've been gaining their trust since June and patience is their friend! Once they have had a little time to warm up to their new surroundings, they are happy to get all your pets and attention. They have acclimated so nicely to their current foster home. Loud noises and strangers may still send them scurrying for cover, but they just need a little time to watch from under the dresser. Red and Frankie stick pretty close together and as a pair, they aren't afraid of nice dogs or even gushing teens. One thing is for certain; they could not be more beautiful with their soft grey coats, white markings and bold yellow eyes. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application