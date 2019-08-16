Adopt a Pet | Regina

Regina: this little one is such a lady. She has her moments of wild kitten abandon and can be feisty during playtime. Gina is very food-motivated and willing to practically lay in her food bowl to keep her brothers away from it, but she always seeks out her foster mom after eating, sits quietly and cleans herself from head to toe. She has a quiet way about her that makes her seem so sophisticated. Maybe you are looking to add a regal princess to your home? This one will grow up to be a queen!
