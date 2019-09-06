{{featured_button_text}}

Regina is a tiny queen in the making. This 4 month old kitten is beautiful and independent. She lives in a WCAL foster home with a Pomeranian and two other cats and she gets along wonderfully with them all. Gina has beautiful eyes and the cutest black toe beans! She is super helpful around the house and would be a great addition to any home. Apply online to meet Gina: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

