Adopt a Pet | Reuben

Reuben is available for adoption! Is there someone out there who is looking for a big boy with pretty owl eyes? His favorite pastimes are eating (note the empty bowl) and flopping for belly rubs. He has met a few kitties during his hospital stay and we believe he could easily share a home with other nice animals. Reuben has completed his final dose of liver support meds and all his levels are back to normal. WCAL will happily cover the cost of a recheck one month from now to make sure that he stays healthy! He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to start the next chapter of his fabulous life.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Update: Napa woman suffers major injuries after jumping off Highway 29 overpass
-
NSIB makes 9 arrests in undercover prostitution sting at Napa apartment
-
One dead following collision on Napa Road near Sonoma
-
Citing lack of customers, Napa coworking space closes
-
Calistoga agrees to buy majority of Napa County Fairgrounds for $7.2 million
Print Ads
Medical
Medical
Insurance