Adopt a Pet | Reuben

Reuben is available for adoption! Is there someone out there who is looking for a big boy with pretty owl eyes? His favorite pastimes are eating (note the empty bowl) and flopping for belly rubs. He has met a few kitties during his hospital stay and we believe he could easily share a home with other nice animals. Reuben has completed his final dose of liver support meds and all his levels are back to normal. WCAL will happily cover the cost of a recheck one month from now to make sure that he stays healthy! He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to start the next chapter of his fabulous life. 

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

