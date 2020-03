Our tabby girl Rey is sweet and cuddly all the time, but she is extra angelic when she is napping!

She likes to snuggle under the covers at night with her fosters and by day she follows the sun around the house, seeking out the optimum napping surface.

Rey and her brother Kylo are 7 months old and ready for adoption!

