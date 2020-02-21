Adopt a Pet | Rey & Kylo
Kylo Ren is a stunning black house panther and you’ll quickly see that he’s enticing enough to tempt you over to the dark side! Kylo has a goofy personality and is a sweet kitten cuddle bug. He even purrs while you trim his nails.

Rey Skywalker is the prettiest green eyed tabby (and everyone’s favorite heroine!). She has a ‘love mode’ and shows her affection for her human caretakers with head butts, purring and face nuzzles.

After a good play session, Rey & Kylo usually settle in for an intensely snuggly nap together. Both kittens are great with kids, dogs and other cats. They are curious but friendly around small animals like the bunnies and chickens at their foster home. Kylo and Rey are very affectionate young cats and they will thrive in an home where they receive plenty of attention. They are active 7 month olds who like to explore and entertain. Kittens Kylo & Rey are connected by a powerful force and we’d love for them to be adopted as a pair.

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

