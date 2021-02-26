Adopt a Pet | Ripple & Rain

Ripple is the brave and loving big brother and Rain is the reserved and clever lil sis in this beautiful duo. One kitten leads and the other follows, so you can imagine our delight when Ripple met a new human and was comfortable enough to hop onto the couch to investigate. He liked what he found and even decided to plop down for pets! It took him a bit of time to watch from a distance before he made his move, but Ripple has learned that people are kind and he really does loves the love. When these two find their forever family, they’ll definitely hide at first and need a little time to acclimate, but they continue to grow and learn with every positive encounter. Cats really do adjust to change at a glacial speed. Ripple is showing his sister how it’s done and we are certain that Rain won’t be far behind — especially if there are snacks. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/Ripple/& WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/Rain/WATCH NOW: DOES YOUR DOG TAKE AFTER YOU?