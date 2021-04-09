 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Ripple
Adopt a Pet | Ripple

Adopt a Pet | Ripple

{{featured_button_text}}
Adopt a Pet | Ripple

If you have a calm, kid-free home and you have been waiting to bring home a sweet, charming, 7-month-old extra-long black and white boy kitty to keep your friendly adult cats on their toes, Ripple is available for adoption. We are looking for an adopter who understands that Ripple may need to hide under the bed at first, but then he’ll realize that he misses having his belly rubbed and ears scratched and he will bravely venture out to give his new family a chance to love him as much as his foster’s have.

CARERUL! THIS IS THE REASON YOUR CAT HATES CLOSED DOORS

1:07 Careful! This is The Reason Your Cat Hates Closed Doors

SEE PHOTOS FROM OUR READERS: LOVE YOUR PET DAY 2021

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Adopt a Pet | Jakey
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Jakey

  • Updated

What's not to love about a one-eyed scruffy boy? Jakey is living in a foster home where he gets lots of love and is looking for his forever home. 

+2
Adopt a Pet | Arthur
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Arthur

  • Updated

Arthur is unbelievably cute with his cute bengal stripes, but he's a mellow 9-month old who loves everyone he meets and is ready for his forever home. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News