Adopt a Pet | Ripple

If you have a calm, kid-free home and you have been waiting to bring home a sweet, charming, 7-month-old extra-long black and white boy kitty to keep your friendly adult cats on their toes, Ripple is available for adoption. We are looking for an adopter who understands that Ripple may need to hide under the bed at first, but then he’ll realize that he misses having his belly rubbed and ears scratched and he will bravely venture out to give his new family a chance to love him as much as his foster’s have.