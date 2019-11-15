Robbie is a real charmer. He is calm and sweet and is already a Grade A lap cat at just 11 weeks old! He REALLY loves to be held and will purr the day away in your arms. This tiny tiger had some early challenges and we don’t know his full back story, but he was dragging his legs a bit when we first met him. His tail was very crooked and started out at a 90-degree angle to the rest of his body! The good news is, he walks and bounces just fine now and his tail is even starting to straighten out! We have also seen him twitch his tail a time or two when wrestling with other kittens.
Robbie is happy to snuggle up with any warm body — be it dog, cat or human and he would love some company in his forever home. Some of the sweetest cats start off in less than ideal conditions and we are so excited for Robbie to have a wonderful happily ever after with the very best humans he can find! Apply online to bring him home: