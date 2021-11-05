 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | "Rocko's Modern Life" litter

Adopt a Pet | "Rocko's Modern Life" litter

Meet the "Rocko's Modern Life" litter, all available for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers. These boys are floofy and sassy and oh, so sweet! You can read about Spunky, Heffer, Rocko and Filburt and their unique personalities on WCAL's website to choose the right match for your home. Their white coats are fairly rare and this light coloring makes them more susceptible to skin cancer if allowed outside so we'd like to find them indoor homes. They also have two mostly black sisters! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats

Adopt a Pet | Bagel Bite

Adopt a Pet | Bagel Bite

Bagel Bite is a sweet, loving girl who has incredibly soft fur and loves all other cats. She's available for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

Adopt a Pet | Bev and Paula

Adopt a Pet | Bev and Paula

Bev and Paula from the Rocko's Modern Life litter are excellent companions for one another when you need to leave the house. Adopt them through Wine Country Animal Lover's. 

Adopt a Pet | Wallace

Adopt a Pet | Wallace

Wallace is nine weeks old and growing into a very handsome little pup. Now all he needs is a family. Adopt him today through Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Melody

Adopt a Pet | Melody

Melody is a playful 2-year-old kitty looking for an indoor-only home. She has done really great with all the other pets she has met in her foster home through Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Fred and George

Adopt a Pet | Fred and George

Orange and white fluffs Fred and George make a fantastic pair of kittens and are available for adoption now at Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

