Adopt a Pet | "Rocko's Modern Life" litter

Meet the "Rocko's Modern Life" litter, all available for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers. These boys are floofy and sassy and oh, so sweet! You can read about Spunky, Heffer, Rocko and Filburt and their unique personalities on WCAL's website to choose the right match for your home. Their white coats are fairly rare and this light coloring makes them more susceptible to skin cancer if allowed outside so we'd like to find them indoor homes. They also have two mostly black sisters! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats