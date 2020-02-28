Adopt a Pet | Roo
Roo’s former owner moved away and gave her to a neighbor before she left the area. The neighbor, who had multiple animals of her own, was unable to care for Roo and so this nice 2-year-old tortoiseshell kitty was put outside to fend for herself. The neighbor has since been evicted from the apartment complex. While it’s not the update we were hoping for, it is good to know so that we can all move on. Soooo .... Roo is officially available for adoption to a great home! Please help us find her a family who will treat her right.

The patch on her shoulder that was shaved, cleaned and sewed up by the vet is looking good and she is feeling pretty happy now that her wound is healing. Roo’s foster is slowly introducing her to the other pets in the home and we will report back when we learn how she feels about other cats and dogs. It’s important not to rush these things.

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

