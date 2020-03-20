Adopt a Pet | Roo
Our tabby kitty Roo is ready to be your #1 lap warmer! Her very favorite thing is getting affection and attention from the humans. Her second favorite thing is when her humans sit and keep her company while she eats. Roo is a mellow 2 year old who doesn’t mind sharing her home with a nice canine, but she is telling us that she would probably prefer to ditch the other cats in her foster home and be your one and only gatto. She tolerates Onyx & Zircon just fine and she isn’t a meanie about it, but Roo actively avoids them and we want her to be able to be relaxed and happy in her forever home! Is your lap feeling a little chilly?

Here’s the online application form: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

Adopt a Pet | Kylo
Kylo is all about keeping you company while you work. He is 6 months old, neutered and ready for adoption. Every home should have a sleek black house panther! 

Little Magnolia could be just the ball of joyful flower-munching energy you have been missing in your life! The adoption application is online for interested families.

