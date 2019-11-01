Adopt a Pet | Rooster

Meet the inquisitive, outgoing and frisky kitten named Rooster! He is a fantastic communicator with so much that he wants to share with you ... If you whisper his name while he is sleeping, without batting an eye, Rooster is sure to respond with a meow to make sure you know he is always there for you! This youngster is active and playful and he really enjoys some quality lap time too. He has been learning tricks in his foster home and knows how to sit on cue! Rooster and the rest of WCAL’s “barnyard litter” have a visit to the neuter fairy planned for today so they can each find wonderful homes. Please share to help us find the perfect person for Rooster! We’d be happy to help you pick out a pair of kittens so no one gets lonely. Apply online to adopt and you’ll receive an email from our adoption counselor with all the details plus tips for helping your new family member adjust: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application
