Adopt a Pet | Rosebud & Huckleberry

Meet Rosebud and her brother Huckleberry, WCAL's newest pups. These siblings were left in a cardboard box with their mom in front of a veterinary hospital. Rather than sending them to the overcrowded shelter, the hospital staff kept them safe while we came up with a temporary foster home.

Though we don't know where they came from, we do know that she and her brother have been treated nicely by humans. They are being treated for worms and should be feeling better in no time! For now, they have a lot of learning to do in their foster home, but it won't be too long until they will each be big enough for adoption.

WCAL is also always looking for more puppy fosters! During the winter months when kitten season is a little bit slower, our team has time to welcome and train new members. Please reach out ASAP if you live in Napa or Sonoma County and would like to be a part of our team. There's a foster application on our website and you can also reach us by emailing info@winecountryanimallovers.org