 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Rosebud & Huckleberry

Adopt a Pet | Rosebud & Huckleberry

Adopt a Pet | Rosebud & Huckleberry

Meet Rosebud and her brother Huckleberry, WCAL's newest pups. These siblings were left in a cardboard box with their mom in front of a veterinary hospital. Rather than sending them to the overcrowded shelter, the hospital staff kept them safe while we came up with a temporary foster home.

Though we don't know where they came from, we do know that she and her brother have been treated nicely by humans. They are being treated for worms and should be feeling better in no time! For now, they have a lot of learning to do in their foster home, but it won't be too long until they will each be big enough for adoption.

WCAL is also always looking for more puppy fosters! During the winter months when kitten season is a little bit slower, our team has time to welcome and train new members. Please reach out ASAP if you live in Napa or Sonoma County and would like to be a part of our team. There's a foster application on our website and you can also reach us by emailing info@winecountryanimallovers.org

People are also reading…

A first study of its kind has revealed a possible meaning behind the famous dog tilt. Buzz’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Adopt a Pet | Cal

Adopt a Pet | Cal

Cal is looking for a quiet home with lots of cozy places to nap, and doesn’t mind a few fury companions. Find him at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

Adopt a Pet | Yo-Yo and Boo

Adopt a Pet | Yo-Yo and Boo

Wine Country Animal Lovers' Yo-Yo and Boo are spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to meet their forever families. 

Adopt a Pet | Bev and Paula

Adopt a Pet | Bev and Paula

Bev and Paula from the Rocko's Modern Life litter are excellent companions for one another when you need to leave the house. Adopt them through Wine Country Animal Lover's. 

Adopt a Pet | Wallace

Adopt a Pet | Wallace

Wallace is nine weeks old and growing into a very handsome little pup. Now all he needs is a family. Adopt him today through Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News