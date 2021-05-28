Adopt a Pet | Roxanne

*Wonderful Cat Alert* We love mama Roxanne and can't get enough of her easygoing, friendly purrsonality. She raised her three babies and is now spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and tested negative for FeLV/FIV. This cat is so sweet and low maintenance that she has earned full house privileges in her foster home. Roxanne is about 4 years old and is quite petite. She's not bothered by toddlers or dogs and she coexists peacefully with everyone! She has a whisper of a meow and loves pets and soft blankies. Not much fazes this cool, calm kitty. When her foster mom brought home three little mush eaters, Roxanne hopped right into their playpen enclosure and has been cleaning them, sleeping next to them on their heated bed and helping her foster mom supervise the new kids every day. They aren't nursing and she is no longer producing milk, but her mothering instincts are strong nonetheless. Please share to help Roxanne find a fantastic home of her own!