Rufus is a real people pleaser and we know he will make some lucky family very happy. He loves lap cuddles and getting scratched behind the ears. This 10-week-old pound puppy sleeps through the night and is making great progress on his potty training. His favorite toy is a stick and he knows how to play fetch! Rufus is growing up in a Calistoga foster home with kids who give him lots of attention. He is the smallest of his litter, but he should catch up to his siblings just fine and we are guessing they will be 50-65-pound dogs when they grow up.
