Adopt a Pet | Rumpelstiltskin 

Rumpelstiltskin is growing into a wonderful office helper kitten! He is a brave, curious and well-adjusted little guy. Just like when he was tiny, Rumple still likes to nap in his favorite Tupperware! He is able to navigate grouchy adult cats and spicy little dogs, but his greatest skill is cuddling his humans.

