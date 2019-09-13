Sam is very good company and he's a great listener too! He doesn't ask for much and he is so cute we can barely stand it. Senior dogs are extra special and this little guy is no exception. He plays nice with the other dogs in his foster home and likes to sleep in. Medicated baths are helping him to regrow the fur that was missing when his elderly owner was forced to surrender him and Sam doesn't mind the warm sudsy massages one bit! If you'd like to meet this charming older dog, please apply online: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application
