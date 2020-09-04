Adopt a Pet | Scarlet

Scarlet, the stunning red husky puppy joined WCAL last week and she is sharing a foster home with our soon-to-be-adopted puppy Fern. We have a strong feeling that she and Fern may be sisters based on the details of where and how they were found. They may not look like twins, but in areas with lots of free roaming unaltered dogs it’s quite common to have pups from the same litter with a varied gene pool. Scarlet is smart as a whip, hasn’t met a fence she can’t climb and she LOVES people. This pup will be really fun to train as she is incredibly food motivated too! We will begin accepting adoption applications for Scarlet next week and are really enjoying getting to know her.