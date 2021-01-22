Adopt a Pet | Schultz

Some kitties are a work in progress. Schultz here is a perfect example! When he first arrived, our team had to handle this handsome boy with garden gloves and a few short weeks later, he has learned to love the love (as long as it isn’t too loud or fast moving, that is). Schultz is a flame point Siamese who will be a rewarding addition to a patient home. He was recently altered, vaccinated and microchipped and we are ready to begin accepting applications for this boy. Schultz is looking for a home with another confident, friendly cat to be his mentor and playmate and he’d prefer a home without young children. He is curious about dogs and has had a few opportunities to meet a nice, cat friendly dog in his foster home. The way to win his heart is to bring him out of his shell with play — wand toys and mousies are his fave! When the mood is right, he will snuggle and accept belly rubs so we know it’s only a matter of time for this 5 month old to turn into a very cool cat If you already have an app on file and think Schultz could be “the one” you have been waiting for, no need to reapply; just email a note to our adoption counselors. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-catsD!WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/Daisy/WATCH NOW: NAPA COMMUNITY ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM OVERVIEW