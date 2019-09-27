Meet Sebastian! This little house panther is extra special. He has SO MUCH LOVE packed into his petite 3-pound body and it shows! Sebastian always gives 120% and this means he takes every activity to the next level. He plays hard, runs fast, purrs loud and cuddles you so intensely that it feels as if he might literally melt into you. He is the only survivor from his litter and was bottle fed from the time he was 1 day old. As a result, he has grown up to be more confident and outgoing than most cats. What he really craves is a playful, rowdy pal to goof around with. He carries his toys around in his mouth and is a talented athlete who can explore the highest shelves in your home. Sebastian also looks like he came straight out of the rainforest and could be related to Bagheera with his intense eyes and big paws. There is a lot to love about this guy! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application
