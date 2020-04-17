Adopt a Pet | Seeking donations

Look what the Easter Bunny delivered! This nice mama cat was obviously someone’s pet at some point in her past. Maybe her family moved away and left her behind? Perhaps she got outside before being spayed and they never found her? Regardless of her backstory, she recently found herself in a tricky predicament and wound up giving birth on a porch in Napa over by the outlet stores. A nice family sat up with her and made sure she had a cozy dog crate with blankets and a snack. They were so sad when three of her five kittens didn’t make it through the night and contacted WCAL for advice. The good news is her remaining two babies appear to be round and healthy and mom is not skinny either. This little family is now safe and sound in a WCAL foster home.

Up to 50% of all kittens born outdoors won’t survive and this kind of unnecessary suffering is why we believe it is SO important for people to keep pets indoors (and dogs on leash) until they are altered. It’s going to be a while until the spay/neuter clinics in our area reopen, but they will! If we all do our parts, we’ll be able to help the animals that rely on us to make it through this pandemic just fine. We are excited and already can’t wait to play catch-up on spay/neuter when we are able. WCAL will be fundraising like crazy to be able to help stray mommies and their kittens get the veterinary care they need when the time comes.

WCAL can be reached at (707) 800-5058, or P.O. Box 3, Calistoga, CA 94515.