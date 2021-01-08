Adopt a Pet | Seniors & Special Needs

Our foster families take in the fancy ones and the sick ones and the plain jane ones and guess what?! Whether young or old, they are each pretty wonderful in their own ways and we come to love them all! Sometimes it’s hard not to get our feelings hurt when the perfectly loving, smart creatures we care about so much get overlooked — it may sound silly, but it’s true. All we ask is that you give yourself the opportunity to fall in love with the unexpected and take a chance on a tabby or a senior or a special needs animal. You never know — they could be just who you needed to brighten your days! Some of our rescue animals seem to get ALL the attention. This little Siamese named Ramona has received over 100 unique inquiries since she first arrived one month ago (even though every post or web listing included a note that she isn’t available for adoption). In fact, we had to replace the gentle, yet apparently too subtle, “not ready yet” for an all caps NOT ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS on our website and the emails still pour in! Ramona is a cute and feisty kitten and because of her beautiful coloring, everyone wants her. We get it. And we’ll try not to take it personally when the other foster animals in our program don’t get the same amount of attention. Ramona recovered from an upper respiratory infection and now she’s perfecting litter box habits and leaning to play nice with other pets while we wait for her to reach two pounds and be 8 weeks old so she can be spayed. In the meantime, we have a lot of other kitties who are available right now — 28 other amazing felines to be exact. They’re pretty great too!WATCH NOW: NAPA COMMUNITY ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM OVERVIEW