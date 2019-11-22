Adopt a Pet | Simon

Simon just might be the world’s most perfect kitten! This super sweet purr-machine was raised in WCAL’s kitten incubator and bottle fed starting at 9 days old when he was found as an orphan. Simon adores people and other animals. He enjoys wrestling with the young cat in his foster home, chasing balls and chilling with his foster family’s dog. When he gets sleepy, he likes to perch on your shoulder, giving head butts and lots of kitten kisses. He also likes to crawl into your lap for pets and snuggles and will meow and purr lovingly to show his affection. His favorite toy is a little stuffed mouse that he is learning to carry around. Simon has perfect litter box skills and house manners. He always seems to have a little bit of canned food on his cute grey nose! Tomorrow he will be 8 weeks old! He would love a forever home with a kitten playmate ❤ Apply now if you’d like to be his family:
