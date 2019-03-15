We are so excited to share with the world how our boy Early Grey is thriving these days! Not all rescues are quick and easy and sometimes it can take months for the hard work of our fosters to pay off. This handsome feline came to us near the end of the summer as a sick and dirty kitten. He trembled when you looked at him. It took a few weeks for him to even begin accepting pets. Now he is all about the cuddles! Sir Earl Grey of Meowchester AKA the Prince of the Pillows has transformed into a friendly, purring, snuggling, happy house kitty! He loves other cats and is very playful. Earl also has a velvety soft coat and he is just 8 months old!
Adopt a Pet | Sir Earl Grey