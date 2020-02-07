Adopt a Pet | Slick

Meet Slick! He needs your help. Slick’s life recently turned upside down when his human entered hospice care. Slick’s friends are working to find a wonderful family who can take great care of him. He is a neutered, 10-year-old male tabby located in Santa Rosa. Slick adopted his previous owner as a feral kitty, but quickly came to enjoy the cushy perks of indoor cat life. He’s an affectionate boy who’s hasn’t been outside for years since discovering warm beds and canned food! Slick is sweet and also shy, but he trusts anyone who brings him food or bestows ear scratches. Slick has lived with other felines during the course of his life, and would likely get along well in a multi-cat household. He’s healthy with no known medical conditions. Everyone who knows Slick wants to find him a home where he will be loved and well cared for. If you would like to meet Slick, we’d love to meet you. Please contact Kira at 323-236-1431 or Kirsten at k.g.coffman@gmail.com for more information. Thank you for sharing! (courtesy post—this cat is not with WCAL)
