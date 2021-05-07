Adopt a Pet | Snoop

Snoop is growing so fast! He weighs a whole 6.5 pounds and has a round little puppy belly. This itty-bitty 14-week-old is at full speed about 85% of the day and there's no shortage of playful, silly puppy energy to go around. This makes the short cuddle sessions when he curls into a little ball on your lap that much sweeter. His foster home is teaching him that his crate is a safe spot for a nap and this is helping with potty training too (baby steps). Snoop wants all the toys and isn't shy about stealing! The resident pets don't mind sharing and he has made friends with the big gentle dog and two brave, tolerant cats. For the adopter looking for a little watchdog, Snoop's definitely the guy. If someone's at the door, he'll be sure to let you know. Since he is tiny and lightening fast, Snoop will need a very secure yard to keep this door dasher safe. Puppies are a lot of work and we are looking for a family who is ready to attend a reward based training class ASAP to make the most out of Snoop's youth and teach him everything he will need to be the best little buddy. If you have the time to give, Snoop will be a loyal companion, sure to make every day more fun. Find out more at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/Puppy-Snoop/