Adopt a Pet | Snoop

Snoop is growing so fast! He weighs a whole 6.5 pounds and has a round little puppy belly. This itty-bitty 14-week-old is at full speed about 85% of the day and there's no shortage of playful, silly puppy energy to go around. This makes the short cuddle sessions when he curls into a little ball on your lap that much sweeter. His foster home is teaching him that his crate is a safe spot for a nap and this is helping with potty training too (baby steps). Snoop wants all the toys and isn't shy about stealing! The resident pets don't mind sharing and he has made friends with the big gentle dog and two brave, tolerant cats. For the adopter looking for a little watchdog, Snoop's definitely the guy. If someone's at the door, he'll be sure to let you know. Since he is tiny and lightening fast, Snoop will need a very secure yard to keep this door dasher safe. Puppies are a lot of work and we are looking for a family who is ready to attend a reward based training class ASAP to make the most out of Snoop's youth and teach him everything he will need to be the best little buddy. If you have the time to give, Snoop will be a loyal companion, sure to make every day more fun. Find out more at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/Puppy-Snoop/

Have you ever wondered why dogs enjoy the high-pitched shrieks that come from squeaky toys? Many experts say that dogs enjoy squeaky toys because they sound similar to prey that they instinctively want to hunt and kill. Many dog breeds were historically bred to chase and catch small animals. Certain small breeds such as the Yorkshire terrier were once used to get rid of rodents. Playing with squeaky toys allows your dog to return to its instinctual nature of hunting and chasing small prey. Research has shown that the sounds that squeaky toys make trigger the reward center in a dog’s brain. If your dog often plays with their squeaky toy right next to you, they may be using it to get your attention.

