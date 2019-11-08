Adopt a Pet | Sonic

This little fluff ball is named Sonic and he arrived at WCAL on the day the #KincadeFire started. We have been a little busy since then, but he has made himself right at home and luckily his foster family didn't have to evacuate! Sonic is a very active little 6-week-old boy kitten who rarely sits still. He is bouncy and silly and likes to play and explore. Sonic's fluffiness levels are OFF THE CHART and he will make someone very happy in a few short weeks when he is big enough for adoption. Constant entertainment is guaranteed! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application
