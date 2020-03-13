Adopt a Pet | Stanley

Can you help? One of WCAL’s feline alumni needs a new home ASAP because his human has been diagnosed with a devastating illness. Maybe you remember our litter of orange and white “spice boys” who were born in July of 2017. Maybe you even adopted one of his siblings! Please share to help Cayenne, now named Stanley, find another loving family.

He has grown up to be a playful, spirited 2.5 year old ginger kitty. Stanley is a source of constant entertainment with his energetic antics; he’ll surely make you laugh with his mad dashes to nowhere and his great leaps in the air. He’s a champion athlete with his wand toy or cat tree.

Stanley and his five siblings were rescued from a barn as kittens and raised in a WCAL foster home, happily coexisting with other dogs and cats. He can be shy around strangers and warms up if you give him a little time. Once comfortable, he will ask for pets, affection and treats, but this kitty is not content to be a lap cat because he has energy to burn. He would be best suited to a household with other pets, especially young cats and cat-savvy dogs as he is more confident when surrounded by other friendly animals. Small children or a loud, high energy household would not be a good fit.