Adopt a Pet | Stinson & Dillon
These are the final two kittens available from our litter of Beach Bums! Stinson & Dillon have decided that their fave nap spot is on top of the resident dog’s crate. It’s sunny, soft and they can survey their kingdom from above while birdwatching. This brother sister duo are fine with dogs and they share a foster home with two small canines. They are happy to snuggle with you on the couch when they finish playing. Stinson has a unique ticked tabby coat and Dillon is a super soft creamsicle of a kitten.

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats

Watch Now: Pets, owners march in Napa

