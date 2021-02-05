Adopt a Pet | Sunny

A glimmer of good news about our special girl Sunny and a BIG ask for your help. This sweet, easy to love, princess of a kitten is nearly 9 months old and she has been with WCAL since she was found in a barn at just 3 weeks old. Sunny made a pretty incredible recovery from a severe head tilt and eventually learned to walk straight, eat on her own and be absolutely adorable. Her sister Koa was happily adopted right away and we hear she is doing great. Her brother Kai died of a fast-acting neurological issue that progressed too fast for us to save him. Three months ago, just after we finished mourning her brother and decided to make Sunny available for adoption, she began having tremors and balance-related issues and you can imagine our horror. We wasted no time and have carefully and methodically tested out a handful of different theories to try and get her a diagnosis so that we can help her get better. From inner ear issues to toxoplasmosis, you name it and we have tested for it! Sunny has been as patient as a princess can be and she has taken the various medications suggested without success. Thankfully, her symptoms are much more mild than we experienced with Kai and they are not worsening nearly as quickly. We recently tried out a new steroid treatment that was a bit of a last ditch effort as we were close to running out of options — and it has actually helped to reduce her symptoms! This gives us new hope that her condition can be helped and the next step is a big one. We would really appreciate your help raising the $2,500-$3,000 that it will take to get Sunny an MRI as this is the only way to know if surgery is an option to cure this kitten. As the saying goes, in for a penny, in for a pound; because when it comes to the animals in our care we are ALL IN. Every donation matters, and with your help, we hope to be able to save Sunny’s life.https://winecountryanimallovers.org/donate/ WATCH NOW: SQUIRRELS POSE ON MINIATURE WODDEN SKIS AND SNOWMOBILES(tncms-asset)8fcba536-11ec-5b25-8dbf-9e23006881e5[0](/tncms-asset)SEE NOW: PHOTOS OF NAPA COUNTY’S MOST LOVED PETS