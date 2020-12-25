Adopt a Pet |Sweet Tea

 Skip to main content
Sweet Tea is a real love bug of a kitten. He even lets the toddler in his foster home snuggle and kiss him up! Sweet Tea has even warmed up to the big, loud, slobbery dogs he shares a foster home with. This 5-month-old kitty is a chatty boy who has a LOT to say. It’s especially adorable when he calls out to his brother. If you have a friendly adult cat, Sweet Tea would make a very good little bro. If you don’t have any cats at home then you can adopt him AND his fluffy brother Chai and it may just be the best decision you ever make ... take it from us. Apply at: winecountryanimallovers.comWATCH NOW: NAPA COMMUNITY ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM OVERVIEW

