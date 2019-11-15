Tahoe was an absolute champ during the evacuation and is now looking for an active and loving home that includes a playful adult dog to teach him the ropes! Hand-raised by WCAL fosters since he was just 2 weeks old, this well-balanced 5-month-old pup is going to make the right family extremely happy. Tahoe evacuated from the Kincade Fire with two humans, three cats, and a friend’s older GSD and he visited two different homes — he never missed a beat! No accidents in the house, no missed meals, and no anxiety sleeping in his crate in new places at night. His hosts were very impressed and gave him an A+ as a house guest!
When out and about, Tahoe is polite and social when meeting people and their dogs. He is respectful and cautious, then quick to wag his tail. Tahoe checks in frequently with his humans and is learning to stop at street corners. Tahoe was raised with friendly cats and is good with calm kids and other dogs, large and small. His “sit” is strong, as is his recall, and he’s making good progress on “wait.” This morning he discovered how much fun it is to chase and retrieve a tennis ball!
This handsome boy loves his crate and will often put himself to bed for a nap. He happily sleeps through the night and may actually need to be bribed with breakfast to get out of bed when it’s cold. When he needs to go out, he sits at the back door and waits quietly.
You have free articles remaining.
Tahoe is looking for kind and patient humans who are eager to invest the time and energy needed to show him how to be a good member of the family. The dog who already lives with this family will be a good role model, happy to show him the ropes. While he loves to run and play, Tahoe is an excellent lounger and pretty mellow in the house, so lots of soft squishy beds are a must!