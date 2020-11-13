 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Tesla and Einstein
Adopt a Pet | Tesla and Einstein

Adopt a Pet | Tesla and Einstein

{{featured_button_text}}

At 15 weeks old, Tesla and Einstein are the perfect age for a new loving home. No longer tiny and fragile (though Einstein will need a lifetime of indoor-only living due to his limited sight), they are independent and curious about their ever-expanding world. Tesla has the biggest purr and is always happy to be in your arms. Einstein’s purr is quieter and he’s more likely to fidget, but when the lights go out, he’ll snuggle under the covers and turn up the volume. He also loves a good shoulder ride around the house and will clamber up on his own if you forget to invite him. Both boys love Iris the dog and think life would be sweet if their new family included a cat-savvy doggo to entertain them.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Adopt a Pet | Barn Kitties
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Barn Kitties

  • Updated

Do you have a barn? Because these kitties are looking for a home! Their previous property was burned and their family won't be moving back any time soon. 

+2
Adopt a Pet | Daisy
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Daisy

  • Updated

Daisy will make a fantastic companion for an understanding adult adopter and  is ready to host virtual meet & greets!

+2
Adopt a Pet | Mocha
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Mocha

Mocha, a 15 week old tortoiseshell, is super sweet, loves to be petted, has a cute little meow and is ready to be adopted by the purrfect family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News