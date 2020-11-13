Adopt a Pet | Tesla and Einstein

At 15 weeks old, Tesla and Einstein are the perfect age for a new loving home. No longer tiny and fragile (though Einstein will need a lifetime of indoor-only living due to his limited sight), they are independent and curious about their ever-expanding world. Tesla has the biggest purr and is always happy to be in your arms. Einstein’s purr is quieter and he’s more likely to fidget, but when the lights go out, he’ll snuggle under the covers and turn up the volume. He also loves a good shoulder ride around the house and will clamber up on his own if you forget to invite him. Both boys love Iris the dog and think life would be sweet if their new family included a cat-savvy doggo to entertain them.