Adopt a Pet | The Designer Litter

Meet our Designer Litter! Tabby sisters Gucci, Prada, Chanel and their all black brother Calvin are busy, playful 9-week-old kittens, who will be ready for adoption next Friday! They are also very photogenic—especially when sleeping. This litter is growing up to be friendly & fearless in their WCAL foster home. They love the fluffy small dog who sometimes lets them cuddle with him and don’t even mind the sound of a dustbuster. Now that their spay day is scheduled, we are ready to begin hosting virtual meet and greets to lineup future families for these fabulous felines. Please apply to adopt online: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats