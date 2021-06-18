 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | The Musketeers
Porthos is the largest brother from the Musketeers Litter and the most accepting of love — he’ll purr the minute you pick him up and he’s happy no matter how you hold him. This brown tabby likes attention and he’s also good at entertaining himself with the toy mice and climbing all over the furniture. What a fun little kitten! You can apply online to adopt him and one of his siblings and they will be ready to go home on June 22 after a visit to the neuter fairy: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats

