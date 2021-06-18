Porthos is the largest brother from the Musketeers Litter and the most accepting of love — he’ll purr the minute you pick him up and he’s happy no matter how you hold him. This brown tabby likes attention and he’s also good at entertaining himself with the toy mice and climbing all over the furniture. What a fun little kitten! You can apply online to adopt him and one of his siblings and they will be ready to go home on June 22 after a visit to the neuter fairy: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats
Adopt a Pet | The Musketeers
Adopt a Pet | The Musketeers
Related to this story
- Updated
Izmir is the only boy from the Spice Route Litter, who has just turned 8-weeks old. It won't be long until they are ready to graduate from their foster home to forever homes.
- Updated
This adorable 8-week old ball of fluff is Moonshine and she is ready to find a forever family.
- Updated
Roxanne is about 4 years old and is quite petite. She's not bothered by toddlers or dogs, coexists peacefully with everyone and is looking for her forever home.
- Updated
Nara, Ayas, Baku, and Izmir are 7-week old friendly Calico kittens and are ready for adoption.