Adopt a Pet | Theodosia

If you are looking to add a cat to a home with other pets, our young mama kitty Theodosia would fit in with ease! She makes friends nicely and has learned to be comfortable around dogs and cats alike. While her photos capture her more serious side, this 1-year-old loves to play and follow her humans around the house. Theo is a chatty girl. Neck and chin scratches are her favorite and her foster has learned to give her attention in short bursts so she doesn’t get too excited. Found as a pregnant stray in Napa, Theodosia is still making up for lost time and she’d really like to be adopted into a family with plenty of attention for her!

Apply online to adopt: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats

