Adopt a Pet | Tikka & Masala

Introducing the beautiful brother & sister duo, Tikka & Masala! These 14-week old kittens are purrfectly delicious and they’ll be ready for adoption very soon. Tikka is a sweet, quiet grey & white tuxedo and he likes to sleep under the covers. Masala is an active, chatty calico who is the life of the party. They make a great pair and are guaranteed to spice up your life.