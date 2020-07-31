You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Tikka & Masala
Adopt a Pet | Tikka & Masala

Adopt a Pet | Tikka & Masala

{{featured_button_text}}

Introducing the beautiful brother & sister duo, Tikka & Masala! These 14-week old kittens are purrfectly delicious and they’ll be ready for adoption very soon. Tikka is a sweet, quiet grey & white tuxedo and he likes to sleep under the covers. Masala is an active, chatty calico who is the life of the party. They make a great pair and are guaranteed to spice up your life.

Apply online to adopt: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats

Watch Now: Pets, owners march in Napa

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Adopt a Pet | Meatloaf
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Meatloaf

  • Updated

This big 12-year old lover boy has been a true gentleman when meeting the other pets in his foster home. He is vaccinated, microchipped and ready for adoption.

Adopt a Pet | Bolinas
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Bolinas

  • Updated

This 12-week old kitten is an adventurous explorer who hangs ten on the dust mop as her foster mom tidies up!

+2
Adopt a Pet | Raegan
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Raegan

This little ray of sunshine is Raegan. She is confident and outgoing and assumes that all dogs and cats she meets will be her friends (or she will make it so). 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News