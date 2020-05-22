Adopt a Pet | Tinsel

Tinsel is a special girl waiting for a special family. She’s a “project dog” in the best possible way and even though she is scared of new people, she tries her very best to be brave. Her ideal home has a few kind adults with lots of time for her and another well behaved medium sized dog who can be her mentor and BFF while Tinsel learns to navigate the weird world of humans. She is an active, happy, healthy puppy who is already a great copilot and adventure buddy.