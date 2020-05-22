Adopt a Pet | Tinsel

Tinsel’s “naughty” tips to happy dog life:
1) Help the foster mom dig in the garden (best to wait until she’s got a bunch of fresh dirt or a brand new plant).
2) Drink from the kitty water fountain as much as possible (foster mom says it’s not for me, but that can’t possibly be right).
3) Steal all the toys from your brothers and sisters so you can enjoy them (a puppy needs her toys!).
4) ** most important ** Learn an adorable pose so no one can be upset with you.
Tinsel is a special girl waiting for a special family. She’s a “project dog” in the best possible way and even though she is scared of new people, she tries her very best to be brave. Her ideal home has a few kind adults with lots of time for her and another well behaved medium sized dog who can be her mentor and BFF while Tinsel learns to navigate the weird world of humans. She is an active, happy, healthy puppy who is already a great copilot and adventure buddy.
