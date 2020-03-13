Adopt a Pet | Tinsel

Tinsel the GSD mix continues to learn new skills and build her confidence. Her “sit & stay” to pose for a photo is on point! She LOVES adventure walks with dog pals and gets so excited when she sees her harness and leash in your hand. Tinsel is 5 months old and weighs only 27 pounds, so we are starting to think that this little lady will be a petite, compact sized adult dog. Her broken leg is healed and she plays hard, runs fast and likes to get rowdy with her dog friends. She shares a foster home with kitties and is cat friendly, too. Meeting new people takes time, and this dog is too smart for any trickery so she will flee if you try to rush the process or invade her bubble before she is ready. Tinsel is a dog’s dog and she is looking for a home where she can become the fun little sis to your friendly dog and tag along for hikes and runs.