Adopt a Pet | Tinsel

Tinsel and her foster family are practicing all the skills she’ll need in her forever home. She has been with WCAL for 3 months, her broken leg is fully healed and Tinsel is blossoming into a great little adventure doggo. She didn’t let a little rain stop her from going outside and running around with her dog friends over the weekend. The velcro sound on her cute little raincoat was a little scary at first, but totally worth it. So brave! Apply online to adopt this cutie: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application