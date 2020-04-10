Adopt a Pet | Tinsel
Adopt a Pet | Tinsel

Adopt a Pet | Tinsel

{{featured_button_text}}

Tinsel and her foster family are practicing all the skills she’ll need in her forever home. She has been with WCAL for 3 months, her broken leg is fully healed and Tinsel is blossoming into a great little adventure doggo. She didn’t let a little rain stop her from going outside and running around with her dog friends over the weekend. The velcro sound on her cute little raincoat was a little scary at first, but totally worth it. So brave! Apply online to adopt this cutie: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Adopt a Pet | Lucious
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Lucious

  • Updated

Lucious is a 1.5 year old neutered, vaccinated male, weighing in at a solid 81 pounds. He is playful and loves everyone. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News