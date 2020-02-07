Tinsel needs one more surgery to remove the pins stabilizing her almost healed broken leg and it’s scheduled for this first week of February. Then she will be looking to find her forever family! She has come so far, but isn’t quite brave enough to be an only pet so her family must have another dog to keep her company and teach her the ropes. She is smart, attentive and playful. Tinsel is just 17 weeks old and we know she is destined for greatness.
