Adopt a Pet | Tom Bombadil
Kitty cat Tom Bombadil is constitutionally incapable of taking bad photos! He plays hard and loves to cuddle too. Tom is going to be a large cat when he grows up! He likes to stretch out across his foster mom’s chest or her back when she is sleeping and he’s usually the first of his siblings to climb into her lap. His coat is short and very soft with beautiful tabby stripes. If he were a human, he’d probably be prom king and star of the soccer team too! Apply online to adopt: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/lotr-litter-tom-bombadil/

