Valentine’s Day love bug alert! Meet Valentina (tabby & white) and Rosie (grey). Valentina loves to nurse on the fuzzy blanket and Rosie has turned into quite the lap kitten. She loves to cuddle with her humans, give head butts and play with her wand toys. She’s a bit shy at first but is quick to come around. She is happiest sleeping on a warm lap and would do great in a calm home with other cats and respectful older children. Both love belly rubs, chin scratches and wand toys. They were scared and hissy when we first met them at the Clearlake Animal Shelter, but in just a few weeks they have learned to love and trust their human caregivers. They are growing up in a foster home with a small dog and we believe they’ll be ready for adoption just before Valentine’s Day, just as soon as they are big enough to be spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application
Adopt a Pet | Valentina and Rosie
Adopt a Pet | Valentina and Rosie
Most Popular
-
Napa Police: Man arrested on suspicion of felony battery after restaurant disturbance
-
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in North Dakota falls to ground after learning watch's true value
-
Former Napa hoarder house transformed, gets new owners
-
Couple behind billion-dollar Ponzi scheme will forfeit share in Napa winery
-
Chris Kennedy
Print Ads
Other