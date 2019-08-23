Adopt a Pet | Vanya

Good morning from Vanya the supermodel. She is an active 4-month-old tortoiseshell kitten, who hogs all the cat toys and wants to play, play, play! Vanya is a true “sunbeam chaser” who seeks out the warmest napping spots. When the sun goes down, she is usually deep in a snuggle puddle with her cat pals. At night, she'll find warmth in the crook of your knee or the small of your back and purr her sweet purr. Vanya is sure to bring smiles and giggles wherever she goes!
