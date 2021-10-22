Adopt a Pet | Wallace

What a difference six weeks can make! Wallace is growing into a very handsome little pup! He's nine weeks old and learning new things every day in WCAL's foster program. Now all he needs is a family to welcome him into their home. We ask that all puppy adopters commit to attending a reward-based training class with their new best friend as soon as they are eligible to attend. Being proactive about training before a puppy has the opportunity to learn any bad habits is the key to raising a dog who can tag along on all your fun adventures! Apply for adoption at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-dogs.