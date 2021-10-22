What a difference six weeks can make! Wallace is growing into a very handsome little pup! He's nine weeks old and learning new things every day in WCAL's foster program. Now all he needs is a family to welcome him into their home. We ask that all puppy adopters commit to attending a reward-based training class with their new best friend as soon as they are eligible to attend. Being proactive about training before a puppy has the opportunity to learn any bad habits is the key to raising a dog who can tag along on all your fun adventures! Apply for adoption at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-dogs.
Adopt a Pet | Wallace
Melody is a playful 2-year-old kitty looking for an indoor-only home. She has done really great with all the other pets she has met in her foster home through Wine Country Animal Lovers.
Orange and white fluffs Fred and George make a fantastic pair of kittens and are available for adoption now at Wine Country Animal Lovers.
Pringles is from the Chips litter, a sweetie pie with a feisty, playful streak. She is ready for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers.
Bagel Bite is a sweet, loving girl who has incredibly soft fur and loves all other cats. She's available for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers.
True to their Italian roots, these kittens are beautiful with fashionable and unique coats. Adopt Florence, Verona, Sicily and Milan at Wine Country Animal Lovers.
Laredo is a curious, loving, freckled 15-week old in Wine Country Animal Lover's foster care who is looking for an active family to give him his forever home.