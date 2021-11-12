 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Yo-Yo and Boo

Yo-Yo and Boo snuggled on the back of the sofa and waved goodbye as their pretty black and white sister Whiskers went home with her adopter! And then there were two ... These girls are some really amazing, lovey-dovey kittens! Yo-Yo is a white and tabby beauty who will make new friends quickly because she is so outgoing and friendly. Boo turns into a lap cat once she feels comfortable and her thick, long tabby coat is truly luxurious! Both girls are spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to meet their forever families. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application

