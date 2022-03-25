Adopt a Pet | Yukon

Meet Yukon! This big, handsome, 2-year-old boy is a gentle, friendly cat with wonderful house manners, and he's ready for adoption. He politely follows the humans around the house and supervises as they do chores, sometimes encouraging them with tiny chirps. For the most part he is content just relaxing in the sun and being told how pretty he is! He would do great in a home with other cats or on his own. Yukon is playful and friendly, with an itty bitty chirp for a meow! He's located in Calistoga and has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped so now all he needs is a family who will love him forever.