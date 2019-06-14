Adopt a Pet | Zircon & Onyx

Zircon & Onyx are 8-week old brothers. They have been in a foster home for three weeks, learning about how to be pampered house pets — and they like it! Zircon is a mostly white fluff ball and he is the confident, outgoing leader of his litter. Zircon seeks out human attention and is equal parts cuddly and playful. His little bro Onyx is mostly black and he’s more shy, but follows Zircon’s lead and is learning to relax and take the LOVE. They would make a beautiful pair! And both Zircon and Onyx will be ready to go home on Thursday (together, separately or with another sibling) Apply online:
